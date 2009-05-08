Jack Bauer Taken Into Custody; Will Face Senate Interrogation

Hollywood tough guy Kiefer Sutherland, fresh from head-butting a fashion designer at a costume ball, turned himself in at a Manhattan police precinct and was charged with third degree assault.



The 24 star tangled with early Tuesday with Jack McCullough at a party after the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute when he got the impression the designer got too close to Brooke Shields.

It’s not Sutherland’s first brush with the law, of course. In fact, the head-butting could be a violation of the parole terms from his drunken driving conviction in 2007, for which he served 48 days in the pokey. If any court action comes it could get in the way of 24’s eighth season, acording to THR’s Live Feed blog.

