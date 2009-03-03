Jack Bauer: Killing Carbon Emissions

How do you take a television show based on explosions and car chases and turn it carbon neutral? By couting every emission very carefully reports the New York Times. Action show 24 is going carbon neutral, in line with its parent company Fox’s mission of doing the same by 2010.



Fox says, it has hired consultants to measure the carbon-dioxide output from the production, started using 20 per cent biodiesel fuel in trucks and generators, installed motion monitors in bathrooms and kitchens to make the lights more efficient and paid the higher fees that help California utilities buy wind and solar power.

Car crashes posed a bigger problem; even hybrid vehicles emit carbon dioxide when blown up. To achieve true carbon neutrality the scripts would have to avoid shooting on location and staging chase scenes, something likely to disappoint even the greenest viewers.

So the producers decided to settle for buying carbon offsets, which in theory make up for emissions of carbon dioxide, the main heat-trapping gas linked to global warming, by paying other people to generate enough clean energy to compensate — in this case wind-power plants in India. The producers said they bought enough credits to offset 1,291 tons of carbon dioxide, just over a half-season’s worth of emissions.

