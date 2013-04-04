Warner Bros. Could Lose $140 Million On 'Jack The Giant Slayer'

‘Jack the Giant Slayer’ debuted to a weak $27.2 million.

“Jack the Giant Slayer” could lose between $125 million to $140 million for Warner Bros. and partner Legendary Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Ewan McGregor fairytale inspired film cost an estimated $195 million to produce.

During its six-week run at theatres, it has earned $158.1 million worldwide.

The last two big films to see similar losses at theatres were Disney’s “John Carter” and Universal’s “Battleship” in 2012.

Last year, “Speed Racer” lost Warner Bros. more than $114.5 million.

“Jack” isn’t the only film Warner Bros. should be worried about.

None of its other releases so far this year — “Gangster Squad,” “Bullet to the Head,” “Beautiful Creatures,” and “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” – have fared well at theatres this year.

Action flick “Bullet to the Head,” featuring Sylvester Stallone bombed in February earning $4.5 million opening weekend. The film, which has an estimated budget of $55 million, has earned $9.5 million to date worldwide.

The $345.1 million worldwide gross of all five of Warner Bros. releases this year is trumped by that of Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” which has earned $415.8 million worldwide in four weekends.

Warner Bros.’ box-office intake should improve vastly in the coming two months.

The studio will be releasing both “The Great Gatsby” and “The Hangover Part III” within weeks of each other next month.

Come June, Warner Bros. will hope Superman film “Man of Steel” will have the same summer box-office power as Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy did at theatres.

“The Dark Knight Rises” alone earned more than $1 billion last year at theatres.

Out next for Warner Bros. is Jackie Robinson baseball film, “42” starring Harrison Ford.

Given its current box-office slump, it’s a wonder the studio didn’t move up the highly-anticipated “Gatsby” in order for it to gain more traction at theatres.

Instead, when it debuts May 10, “Gatsby” will be sandwiched between two other big releases.

The F. Scott Fitzgerald adaptation will have to compete with Disney’s “Iron Man 3” out the week prior and Paramount’s “Star Trek Into Darkness” the following week.

