Jacinda Ardern reassured New Zealand children that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are considered essential workers

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reassured children that both the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy are considered essential workers in the coronavirus lockdown.

The country has been in lockdown for nearly two weeks, with citizens told not to leave their homes unless they’re exercising, buying necessary supplies, or are essential workers.

Ardern told children that the Easter Bunny would be extra busy this year, and encouraged them to create their own Easter hunts by putting drawings of eggs in their front windows.

“You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” Ardern said in response to a question asked at a media briefing on the country’s official COVID-19 response on April 6.

She continued: “But as you can imagine at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies, and so I say to the children of New Zealand: If the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household, we have to understand it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to get everywhere.”

For any children the Easter bunny might not manage to get to this year, Ardern suggested they create their own Easter hunts for kids in their neighbourhoods by drawing a picture of an egg and putting it in their front window.

On her official Facebook page, Ardern posted a print-out Easter egg that children can colour in.

New Zealand has been in lockdown for nearly two weeks, with citizens told not to leave their homes unless they’re exercising, buying necessary supplies, or are essential workers.

