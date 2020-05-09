3 people test positive for COVID-19 ahead of UFC 249. One said he was desperate for money because his family might end up homeless.

Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC UFC president Dana White with light heavyweight fighter Jacare Souza.

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza, a UFC light heavyweight, and his two cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

Souza was supposed to fight Uriah Hall at UFC’s event Saturday, as the premier mixed martial arts firm restarts its combat calendar in Jacksonville after a two-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

23 other athletes have reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus and so the show will go ahead as planned, albeit without the Souza vs. Hall fight, which has been nixed.

Souza, who said last month he was desperate to fight because he needed the cash, was seen on video at the UFC hotel failing to practice social distancing.

Three people, including one fighter, have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a combat sports event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Premier mixed martial arts firm, the UFC, has a behind-closed-doors event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, becoming the first major sports organisation in the United States to restart operations after a coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Though the UFC was implementing additional safety measures and precautions, the light heavyweight competitor Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza and his two cornermen tested positive for the virus.

His fight against Uriah Hall has been cancelled. Hall later tweeted that he is “beyond devastated” and hopes Souza makes a full recovery.

“UFC’s medical team examined Souza and his two cornermen and found them to be currently asymptomatic, or not exhibiting the common symptoms of COVID-19,” a UFC statement said, according to MMA Junkie.

“As per UFC’s health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be self-isolating off premises, where UFC’s medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and will provide assistance with any necessary treatment.”

The rest of the show, including Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje’s main event, will reportedly go ahead as planned after 23 other athletes tested negative this week.

Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal tweeted Friday that an official from the Florida State Commission said it is “comfortable” with UFC 249 continuing without Souza. He added the fighter had disclosed contact with an infected relative and was therefore isolated when he arrived in Florida.

Just spoke with a FL state commission official who said he is still very comfortable with UFC 249 proceeding despite the positive test. Said Jacare disclosed a recent contact with an infected relative and was isolated upon his arrival until results came back. "The system worked." — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) May 9, 2020

Though Souza wore a mask and gloves to the face-off, Hill reported that he weighed-in barefoot on the scales.

On the safety protocols and testing, the Florida commission official allegedly told Hill that, “the system worked.”

But Souza was seen failing to practice distancing at the UFC hotel.

Souza was not properly isolated during fight week and was even seen within close proximity to other people at the host hotel in Jacksonville, according to a video reported by MMA Junkie.

Souza was desperate to fight because he needed the money

Last month, MMA Fighting reported that Souza wanted to compete at UFC 249 because he had bills to pay and feared his family would be left homeless if he couldn’t keep up with the mortgage.

He said he was “scared” to fight in the middle of a pandemic. “Everyone’s scared,” he said. “We try to keep everyone protected, but I keep thinking about one thing: if I can’t pay my house’s mortgage, if I can’t pay my bills, I’m going to lose my house.

“If I go out to the streets, that’s when it gets complicated, that’s when they really won’t be protected. I have to take care of my family one way or the other, and I believe … I know the UFC will keep me protected.”

Souza, 40, is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and in judo. He has fought 35 times in mixed martial arts, winning 26 and losing eight with one no contest.

