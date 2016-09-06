Those magical wireless earbuds from the movie 'Her' are about to become a reality

I loved the movie “Her.” It does a great job imagining what the future might be like.

One of my favourite aspects of “Her” is how everyone communicates with their computers using tiny, wireless earbuds. They’re used for alarms, listening to music, calling people, or just talking to your own personal digital assistant.

That future isn’t too far off, it seems.

Jabra, which makes headphones and headsets, announced a new pair of earbuds on Thursday that are truly wireless.

Meet the Jabra Elite Sport, the company's first pair of truly wireless earbuds. Jabra; Business Insider You can use these earbuds to answer phone calls, activate Siri or Google Now, track your workouts, or listen to music -- controls for play, pause, and track forward and backward are all right on the buds. It all works over Bluetooth. Jabra These earbuds are packed with sensors, including an accelerometer and a heart rate monitor, to track your movements. Jabra The Jabra Elite Sport can measure time, speed, distance, pace, steps, calories, and heart rate. If you're working out, it can even count your reps. Jabra Jabra says these earbuds also offer real-time audio coaching. You'll get directions right in your ear as you exercise to 'get the most out of each workout,' according to the company. Jabra And, since Jabra wants you to work out with these earbuds, they are waterproof, rated to US military IP67 standards. Jabra even offers a 3-year limited warranty against failure from sweat damage. Jabra You can get up to three hours of music or talk time, but you can get an additional six hours of battery life thanks to Jabra's charging case, which comes with the Elite Sport. Jabra Pretty much everything about these earbuds can be controlled with the Jabra Sport Life app, which is available on iOS and Android. The app can analyse your exercise and overall fitness and give you feedback on where to improve. Jabra With so many features and an ideal form factor with zero wires or cords, these earbuds won't come cheap. Jabra plans sell them for $250. Jabra You can pre-order the Jabra Elite Sport on the company's website right here. Jabra says it plans to start shipping the earbuds in November. Jabra

