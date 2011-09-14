Coach K Showed Up To Scout A High School Basketball Phenom In A Limo Last Night

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski arrived in a limo to watch the nation’s top high school junior in Chicago last night.



Coach K and two other Duke assistants were among 40 coaches who watched small forward Jabari Parker workout at Simeon High School.

“I guess they needed someone to show them how to get around town even though Coach K is from Chicago,” Parker’s coach said of the grand limo entrance.

Parker won’t graduate high school until the spring of 2013, but he’s already being heavily recruited.

