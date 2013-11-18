Saints Cornerback Leaves Game After Gruesome Leg Injury

Leah Goldman

New Orleans Saints cornerback Jabari Greer landed awkwardly during the first quarter of the Saints-49ers game and appeared to suffer a terrible leg injury.

Greer was covering Jon Baldwin on the play, and the pass was incomplete.

As Greer was carted to the locker room, he smiled and waved to the crowd, according to PFT.

Here’s a GIF of the injury, warning, it’s pretty bad:

Via @bubbprog:

JABARI GREER INJURY gif@bubbaprog

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.