JA Solar Misses Estimates By A Mile And A Half

JA Solar (JASO) joined the list of solar companies turning in a dissapointing quarters, with a net loss of $23.3 million on $33 million in revenue for Q109.



The company missed estimates by a mile and a half. Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting $105.6 million in revenue and a loss of 6 cent per share. The company turned in a loss of 18 cents per share, down considerably from the year prior when the company had $22.6 million profit.

The company also cut its 2009 forecast to $830 million from $952 million.

