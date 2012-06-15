JA Solar (JASO): Valuation Attractive

It was just back in mid-May that JA Solar (JASO) was flirting with a stock price of $25. Now the stock sits just above $15, as solar stocks have tanked in recent weeks (along with the rest of the market). But Oppenheimer would be a buyer of the stock as they see two near term announcements that will beat expectations and be catalysts for JASO:
- 2009 production targets
- polysilicon/wafer costs
Oppenheimer maintains OUTPERFORM on JA Solar (JASO).
