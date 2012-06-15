JA Solar (JASO): Valuation Attractive

It was just back in mid-May that JA Solar (JASO) was flirting with a stock price of $25. Now the stock sits just above $15, as solar stocks have tanked in recent weeks (along with the rest of the market). But Oppenheimer would be a buyer of the stock as they see two near term announcements that will beat expectations and be catalysts for JASO:



2009 production targets

polysilicon/wafer costs

Oppenheimer maintains OUTPERFORM on JA Solar (JASO).

See Also:

JA Solar (JASO): Limited Political And Supply Risk (JASO)

JA Solar (JASO): Low Cost Production Make It Attractive (JASO)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.