JA Solar (JASO): President Resigns, Stock Tanks

If you’re wondering why your Chinese solar stock, JA Solar (JASO), tanked as the market opened, look no further: President and COO, Kang Sun, has resigned.



Why? The ever ambiguous “to pursue other interests.” Let’s hope something was lost in translation.

Sun will be replaced as COO by board member Elmer Hsu. And JASO shareholders can bite their fingernails for the next quarter or two worrying about what the real reasons for the resignation were.

