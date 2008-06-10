JA Solar (JASO): Low Cost Production Make It Attractive

Broadpoint initiated JA Solar (JASO) with a buy today and a target price of $30. Broadpoint sees the Chinese-based manufacturer of solar cells as the low-cost producer in a commodity industry. The bank also believes JASO’s low-cost poly position is secure.



