JA Solar Beats Revised Revenue Estimates, Falls Sort On EPS

JA Solar reported $144 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2008 earnings, which is well above its revised estimate of $124 million and way above the $117.9 million consensus expected by analysts according to Briefing.com.



The company missed on EPS by $.09 and had a $13 million operating loss for Q4 08 compared to a $19.5 million operating profit in Q4 07. For 2008, the company shipped 277 MW of solar, earnings $145.4 million in gross profit.

JA Solar expects to ship 500 to 550 MW for 2009 and earn $830-952 million in revenue. The company has $282 in cash and cash equivilants, with $433.8 million in working capital.

