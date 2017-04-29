'Heartbroken' Ja Rule says festival disaster that left attendees stranded after spending up to $12,000 is 'NOT MY FAULT'

Fyre Festival is an unmitigated disaster, and Ja Rule does not want to be blamed.

What was supposed to be a three-day all-inclusive luxury music festival with tickets costing up to $US250,000 has collapsed under its own weight. With acts and catering pulling out, a lack of adequate infrastructure on the private island in the Bahamas, and a lack of transportation both on and off the island,

Now, people who were promised a luxury experience are turning to the festival’s owners for answers: rapper Ja Rule and entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who co-founded Fyre Media, the festival’s promoter. Fyre is an on-demand booking app.

In a statement on Twitter Ja Rule, claimed that the incident in the Bahamas was “not my fault.”

