Ja Rule just endorsed Hillary Clinton

Ja Rule will always be there when Hillary Clinton calls and he will always be on time.

The rapper and former federal prison inmate appeared on Fox Business on Thursday to discuss Magnises, a credit card company he’s working with. While there, Ja Rule was asked who he’s backing in the 2016 presidential election.

Though he expressed admiration for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), Ja Rule said Clinton, who announced her campaign last month, will get his vote.

“I like Hillary. I like Hillary. But, you know, it’s crazy because … I also think Jeb is a good candidate as well,” Ja Rule said. “But, you know, I don’t — I’m a Democrat, so yeah, so I would vote Hillary.”

Clinton’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ja Rule’s endorsement.

Watch Ja Rule’s full appearance on Fox Business below.

