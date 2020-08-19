NBA Rookie of the Year favourite Ja Morant talks a wild first year, life in the bubble, and the uncertainty of next season

Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Ja Morant is the Rookie of the Year favourite.

Ja Morant is the favourite to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

Morant had a wild season, helping the surprise Memphis Grizzlies to within a game of the playoffs while playing in the Disney bubble.

Morant spoke to Insider about his rookie season, the bubble experience, and a new partnership with BodyArmor.

Ja Morant had a rookie season to remember.

The second pick of the 2019 draft, Morant led the upstart Memphis Grizzlies to within a game of the playoffs, battling through the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA’s bubble in Disney World, and the deep Western Conference.

In the process, Morant averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 assists per game, making him the favourite to win Rookie of the Year.

Fresh out of the bubble, after losing a postseason play-in game to the Portland Trail Blazers, Morant spoke to Insider about his rookie season, the bubble experience, and the uncertainty of next season. He also plugged his new partnership with BodyArmor, as he became an equity partner and ambassador for the sports drink.

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Brandon Dill/AP Images Ja Morant.

Scott Davis: Could you take me through what a typical day in the bubble was like, particularly on a game day, from waking up to the games?

Ja Morant: Mine was, waking up, eating breakfast, getting ready. We have team meetings in the morning to go over film and the scout. After that, go back to the room. You can really do whatever you want on those days. I normally get film on whoever I’m guarding and watching them. Then eat lunch and then get ready for the bus. And then after that, it’s straight to the game.

Davis: Did you like having games during the day or at night better?

Morant: It really didn’t matter. I think I was just excited to play, so I really didn’t pay attention to the time.

Davis: Obviously, you guys wanted to make the playoffs, I’m sure, but were you relieved at all to leave the bubble after being there for almost a month and a half?

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Ja Morant and the Grizzlies were one game away from making the playoffs.

Morant:I wouldn’t say I was relieved. I definitely went there to win. So, that was my main goal. Obviously, you know, now having a daughter and my fam, I was able to get back and see them – that was a plus for me. But the goal always was to go out there and win.

Davis: What do you think about the speculation that the NBA might have to do a bubble again next season, given that the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing? Do you think they could pull it off? Do you think they might have to break it up by region?

Morant: Honestly, I don’t know. I feel like they did a good job with the bubble this year. There wasn’t a lot of people who, once inside the bubble, who got COVID-19. So I felt like it was very safe. They cleaned the gym. They cleaned everywhere. Everybody wore masks. So I felt like the bubble was good.

Even if we have to play in it, I’m pretty sure that the league knows exactly what to do, and having this first bubble right here probably will help because they can get more feedback on things they need to add.

Davis: You’re a young star athlete, probably the NBA Rookie of the Year. I assume you’ve probably had a lot of business opportunities to choose from. What made you choose to become a partner with BodyArmor?

Morant: I’ve been a fan of BodyArmor before, but you know, just seeing their growth the past a couple of months, years, I feel like they kind of have like the same mindset as me when I’m on the basketball court. You know, both trying to become the number one – they’re trying to be the No. 1 sports drink, and I’m trying to be the No. 1 player. So I feel like that mindset we both have, I’m just very excited to join and help these brands reach their high potential.

Davis: What was the best piece of advice you got from a veteran in the league, whether it was business advice, financial advice, just handling your off-court life? Did anything stick with you?

Morant: Obviously, probably mainly basketball. Just never get too high, never get too low. I still live by that. You always have to be confident in yourself, but also humble. So I took those words and still go by it to this day.

Davis: What advice would you give to an incoming rookie, obviously entering the league with so much uncertainty about what your next year looks like?

Morant: I’d probably say just stay the course, continue to work, ask questions. That’s really about it. Mainly probably ask questions if they need any help with anything. For me, I had a lot of guys that helped me out if I had any questions. So I feel like that’s always a plus, having people like that around you that can help you out anytime you need.

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Ja Morant and the Grizzlies defied expectations this year.

Davis: You helped the Grizzlies have this unexpectedly good season when people kind of thought it was going be a rebuilding year. You guys came out hot and nearly made the playoffs. What was it like to be proving people wrong, trying to defy expectations? And what do you think you guys gotta do next year to get to the playoffs?

Morant: I feel like we kind of embraced the underdog mentality. I feel like it just motivated us, made us work harder. You know, being projected to be 27th and [finishing] a couple of games away from the playoffs is definitely a plus, it’s a good sign that we’re going in the right direction. We just got to learn from this season, work hard in the offseason, and prepare for next season. We know exactly know what it takes now to make the playoffs. We just gotta make sure we’re continuing to work and continue to grow as a unit.

Davis: On the court, you create these high-flying electric plays. There are portions of the basketball community that are afraid of the way you land because you jump so high, you have these acrobatic plays. Are you aware that people are nervous about the way you land?

Morant: Honestly, I don’t care. Me, personally. I mean, I’ve been playing like this my whole life, so I honestly don’t pay attention to what people say. I just go out there and play.

Davis: Is that anything you work on? Different ways to land where you can maybe avoid injury or anything?

Morant: No, I don’t.

Davis: There are so many talented point guards in the Western Conference. Even guys like LeBron James, James Harden, Luka Doncic are basically point guards now. What were you able to pick up on the court from playing against all these guys?

Morant: I honestly just been playing my game. All those guys are superstars in this league. I’m working to be that, but I just go out and play my game. I don’t have any friends inside the four lines. But you know, off the court, after the game or whatever, I talked to some of those guys.Davis: Looking back on the season in five years, 10 years: You’re likely the Rookie of the Year. It was a crazy year with the coronavirus suspension, playing in the bubble, nearly going on a playoff run. How will you remember this season? What will stand out to you? Do you think you’ll look back on it happily, or will it be kind of a crazy memory?

Morant: I mean, it’s definitely gonna be a wild moment every time I think about this season. I’m pretty sure if you had asked anybody who’s in the league right now at the beginning of the season whether they think they would be ending the season in Orlando in a bubble at Disney, everybody would have said no. So, obviously, you know, that’s something we didn’t expect. It’s surprising, but it’s what we had to do.

