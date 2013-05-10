Blue Jays Pitcher Who Got Hit In The Head With A Line Drive Looks Surprisingly Good Two Days Later

On Tuesday night, J.A. Happ of the Toronto Blue Jays was struck in the ear by a line drive off the bat of Desmond Jennings. And yet, two days later, Happ was back in the dugout, and he looked surprisingly good.



The line drive was a scary scene in which Happ immediately fell to the ground and was bleeding profusely from the ear. He eventually was taken off the field strapped to a stretcher.

But according to The Toronto Star, Happ suffered only a small fracture behind his ear and a slight sprain of his knee caused by falling to the ground. There was no concussion. And there was no damage to the brain.

Here is what Happ’s ear looked like last night…

