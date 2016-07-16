American MLB pitcher had a funny response when asked about adjusting to life in Canada

For most people, four years would be more than enough time to adjust to living in a new city or country. But for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ, there is still one thing he can’t quite grasp about Canada: buying milk.

For those not familiar, in many parts of eastern Canada, milk is sold in a bag, not a plastic jug. That bag is then teamed up with an open-topped jug for pouring. If you have never seen this contraption at work, there is a video at the bottom of this post.

Back to Happ. In a recent interview with Sportsnet, the American, who is back with the Blue Jays this season after spending three seasons with Toronto prior to 2015, was asked the seemingly benign question: “Is there anything you’re still not used to in Canada?”

Little could the interviewer have known the funny rabbit hole this question would open. Here is the entire back and forth:

Is there anything you’re still not used to in Canada? I think I’ve gotten used to most of the stuff. Grocery shopping is a little different. I still don’t understand the bagged milk situation here. What? You guys sell milk in bags and I don’t really get why, or what you do then with the bags. Other than that it seems like Canada’s doing a pretty good job. [Laughs.] But I don’t get the milk. Put it in a gallon jug so you don’t have the sloppy, messy bag. You know you put the bag in a milk jug, right? Where’s the jug? Do you have to buy the jug separately? Why are they not in the jug already? Oh my gosh. You have to ask someone at the grocery store for help. Why do I have to ask? I should just grab it from the counter and it should be ready for me to drink. There’s an assumption that you know to put the bag in a milk jug and cut it open. [Laughs]. They can’t assume that. I’ve never bought it because I see this bag of milk and I’m like I don’t get what I can do with this thing. J.A., I can’t believe this. [Laughs.] We need a memo sent out to all American players on how Canada dispenses its milk. Would you prefer to have a gallon of milk or a bag or milk? You can pick up a gallon and walk out of the store. Or you can try to figure out how to drink your bagged milk. I think I have to bring you a milk jug. That would be great.

In Happ’s defence, this is the part where I admit, that while I was familiar with milk bags, I would have had no idea how to purchase it either. However, I’d like to think it wouldn’t have taken me four years to figure it out.

Here is a video that went viral back in 2009 when many people first realised what was happening on the east side of Canada and in other parts of the world:

