A Goldman Vice Chairman Bought This 7-Bedroom Penthouse On Fifth Avenue For $27 Million

Photo: Kleier Residential

It sounds like Goldman Vice Chairman J. Michael Evans is having a good year.Not only was he just promoted to global head of growth markets at the bank, but he also just bought this stunning $27.5 million Fifth Avenue apartment, according to the NY Post. The 8,360 foot residence takes up the entire top floor of the building across the street from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Our favourite detail has to be the Master Bedroom, which, according to the listing from Kleier Residential, has two connecting bathrooms. Awesome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.