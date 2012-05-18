J-Lo Is Probably Saying Goodbye To 'American Idol' & Her $20M Paycheck—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • ShuttershockDespite a $20 million paycheck for appearing as a judge on “American Idol,” Jennifer Lopez is just “too busy” with her upcoming world tour to be a part of the TV show.
  • Chuck Brown, the godfather of go-go music, dies at 75 after suffering from pneumonia.
  • “American Pie” star Jason Biggs and his wife mock the now infamous breastfeeding TIME magazine cover by recreating the pose in this Twitpic.
  • Breaking: Children’s band The Wiggles are splitting after 21 years!
  • 50 Cent is admitted into the hospital for surgery, but don’t worry—he is surrounded by tons of stuffed animals to make himself feel better.
  • Miley Cyrus is doing an excessive amount of pilates and wants to show you her shrinking frame.
  • This is what Beyoncé looks like when she tries to dress casually.
  • Entertainment Weekly has the first looks at Liam Neeson in “Taken 2.” Hint: he’s still angry and still kicking butt. 
  • Watch Nicki Minaj’s latest music video “Right By My Side” featuring Chris Brown:

       

