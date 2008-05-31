J.K. Rowling Writes "Harry Potter" Prequel on Postcard for Charity

The Associated Press writes: An 800-word Harry Potter prequel is one of 13 card-sized works to be sold at a charity auction in the British capital.

Waterstone’s Booksellers Ltd. says the cream-coloured A5 papers — each slightly bigger than a postcard — were distributed to 13 authors and illustrators, including the boy wizard’s creator J.K. Rowling, Nobel Prize winner Doris Lessing, novelist Margaret Atwood and playwright Tom Stoppard.

Rowling used both sides of her card to hand-write a prequel to her seven-book Harry Potter saga, while Lessing penned a story about the power of reading. Stoppard wrote a short mystery and Atwood was due to fill out her card remotely using a robotic arm controlled by computer linkup. Read more from The AP.



