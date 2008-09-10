J.K. Rowling Wins Copyright Lawsuit, Earns Another $6,750

The Harry Potter news just keeps on coming! Author J.K. Rowling has won her copyright infringement case against a fan who planned to publish a Harry Potter encyclopedia. The court found that his use of Rowling’s material did not fall within the bounds of the fair use doctrine. The encyclopedia has been permanently blocked from release and Rowling will get $6,750 in damages to add to her billion-dollar fortune.



AP: The author of the “Harry Potter” series, J. K. Rowling, has won her claim that a fan violated her copyright with his plans to publish a Potter encyclopedia.

Judge Robert P. Patterson of Federal District Court said Ms. Rowling had proved that Steven Vander Ark’s “Harry Potter Lexicon” would cause her irreparable harm as a writer…

Ms. Rowling sued RDR Books last year to stop publication of material from the Harry Potter Lexicon Web site. Mr. Vander Ark, a former school librarian, runs the site, which is a guide to the seven Potter books and includes detailed descriptions of characters, creatures, spells and potions.

