If You Like "J. Edgar," Then You'll Love...

“J. Edgar” is the work of impressive individuals — directed by Clint Eastwood, written by Dustin Lance Black, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.



Considering the huge importance of its title subject, former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, it shouldn’t be any other way.

If the historical biopic happens to be right up your alley, we’ve got a few others suggestions for books, films, TV and music you might enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.