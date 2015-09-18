J. Crew is still making one major mistake

J. Crew had a generally well-reviewed Spring/Summer 2016 show at New York Fashion Week.

This is great news, considering the classic retailer has been besotted with bad press. Sales have been down for over a year. Customers have responded.

A recent style guide hinted that the brand was getting back to basics.

J. Crew is finding its soul again, with designs that made the brand iconic in the first place: gingham, stripes, and heightened classic items.

But for all of these hits, some of these styles still seem a bit wild — and potentially not what customers want. Ultimately, it will be up to them to decide if the rebooted J. Crew is a place they want to shop.

