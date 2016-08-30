J. Crew just made a desperate move to save itself

J. Crew is making an unprecedented move to try and boost sales.

Beginning September 12, the company will be selling some of its apparel at Nordstrom, according to a release.

J. Crew apparel will be available on Nordstrom’s website and at 16 Nordstrom stores.

“This was an easy decision,” CEO Mickey Drexler said in the release. “Nordstrom is the perfect partner because we both share the same high standards of customer service and store experience. Additionally, we are known for exceptional design, quality and style, which we know will appeal to the Nordstrom customer.”

But J. Crew has also become known for poorly executed styles and tumbling sales. Same-store sales dropped 8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

The retailer has been resorting to excessive discounts to clear inventory, which makes it harder for the company to demand a premium for its products.

Business Insider visited one the retailer’s stores in the Flatiron neighbourhood of New York City in May and found it in disarray.

Nordstrom has been struggling to pull up its sales, too.

“We know our customers love J.Crew and we’re excited to be offering this coveted brand in our stores and online. Partnering with quality brands like J.Crew that have exclusive distribution is part of our long-term strategic agenda,” co-president Pete Nordstrom said in the release.

Interestingly, Nordstrom already sells clothes from J. Crew’s more successful sister brand, Madewell, online and at 76 Nordstrom stores.

