J. Crew Now Sells Clothing In A Size 000

Apparently a size 00 is too big for some J. Crew customers.

The retailer is now offering an even smaller size in pants — 000.

Fashion blogger J. Crew Afectionada first noticed the new size. The blog notes that for years, petite women have shopped from the Crew Cuts line for children because the adult sizes are too big.

A size 000 is categorized as “XXXS.” According to J. Crew’s size chart, it is equivalent to a 23-inch waist. It’s a size 0 in the United Kingdom.

The fashion blogger behind Capitol Hill Style suggests that a 000 at J. Crew isn’t as tiny as it seems.

J. Crew is notorious for vanity sizing — a retail industry trick to make customers believe they are a smaller size.

For instance, vanity sizing means that retailers might take a size 6 dress and label it a size 2.

“I won’t support J.Crew’s decision to expand their sizing downward because it feeds into the notion that clothing size is a scarlet letter,” Capitol Hill Style blogger Belle writes, adding that she won’t shop at the retailer anymore.

“The practical and reasonable thing to do would be to create a measurement’s guide that isn’t abhorrently dishonest, accepting that the brand now sells size 24 clothing,” she says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.