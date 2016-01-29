These new classically styled sunglasses are the ones you'll want to wear all summer

J Crew Our favourites are the Irving, which offer a unique spin the classic wayfarer that will literally never go out of style.

Buying new sunglasses is a tricky prospect. Not only do you have to consider popular styles, you must also find ones that fit your face properly — not too big, not too small.

J. Crew has taken the difficulty out of this year’s glasses purchase with the release of their new sunglasses line for men.

Inspired by classic, ever-popular styles, they have the names to prove it. There’s Jack, the Aviator-inspired style, Irving, a modern take on the classic rectangular wayfarer, and Sam, which is a more adventurous round shape.

No matter which one you choose, they’re all in style and they will all look great. Our favourites are the Irving, which offer a unique spin on a classic that will literally never go out of style.

They’re made from high-quality acetate and constructed well by NYC-based Marchon Eyewear. The price, which ranges from $98 for the Jack to $118 for the Irving and Sam, supports that point, and falls in a little under Ray-Ban. They will also provide 100% UV protection, come with scratch-resistant lenses, and have custom hinges made with 4 separate screws so the glasses remain stable and durable.

And the best part is, you can try them on at any one of J. Crew’s stores to ensure they actually fit your face — the most important part of wearing cool sunglasses.

J Crew From top to middle: J. Crew’s Irving, Sam, and Jack styles.

