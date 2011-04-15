JON STEWART: It's Pink Nail Polish Not An 'I Love Cock Tattoo'

Jon Stewart does not paint his son’s toenails. Or maybe he does.



If he did, it would not matter. It would be a bonding moment between father and son, not an issue of national import.

In other words, he is not bothered by the J. Crew ad controversy.

As the media attempted to blow the story into one about gender confusion, Stewart wondered what the big deal is.

“Really? What I thought was just a pleasant mother-son bondvertising, NBC, ABC, CNN, and Fox recognised as Toemageddon 2011,” he said.

After one commentor took particular offence to the colour of the polish, Stewart shot back: “Thanks for saying the word ‘neon’ like you would the word ‘dildo.'”

Again, we are talking about a snapshot of a mother and son playing; the quintessential American story, not some insidious, revolting image.

“You’re all aware that nail polish comes off, right?,” he said. “You’re all acting like this lady gave her son an ‘I love cock’ tattoo.'”

So painting your nails makes you soft. Or does it?

Cue an archived story from one of the major networks about ultimate fighter Chuck Liddell: “He’s a guy who’s so tough he paints his nails.”

So there you have it: painting your nails either makes boys gay or extremely tough. One or the other.

Video below.

