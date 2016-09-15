One of J. Crew's best suits is getting a major upgrade

J. Crew The Martin Greenfield for J. Crew Ludlow Suit Jacket in American Wool.

J. Crew’s popular

Ludlow suit,

which has been known for its quality and low price tag since it was introduced in 2008, is getting an upgrade.

The retailer is teaming up with master tailor Martin Greenfield to make a special edition of the suit. It comes in both glen plaid grey and navy and the suits are 100% American-made.

The suit is tailored in Brooklyn and its wool is sourced from a mill in Connecticut.

The jacket will cost $850, and the pants will run another $350. The original Ludlow suit, which is still being sold alongside the Martin Greenfield editions, retails for $650.

Greenfield has clothed the backs of five US presidents, provided custom suits for period pieces like the HBO hit “Boardwalk Empire,” and made suits for movie stars. He also makes suits for high-fashion brands, like Brooks Brothers.

The suits are only available through special order online, and J. Crew’s flagship and Ludlow stores in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. The last time Greenfield partnered with J. Crew in 2014, the suits were only sold in New York.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.