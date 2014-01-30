J. Crew's Clothes Are About To Get Cheaper

J.Crew is about to get cheaper.

“For spring, you’ll see our prices much more friendly this year,” CEO Mickey Drexler said at an event covered by Women’s Wear Daily. “We can’t compete with designers.”

J.Crew’s prices have become more designer than middle-market. The company was once routinely compared to Gap, but now the prices are considerably more expensive.

For instance, men’s work pants cost $US59.95 at Gap, but $US79.50 at J.Crew.

The high prices could have hurt business: last year, the company announced that profits fell 20%.

The company’s steep price tags have been criticised before, such as when Jezebel poked fun at its $US88 baby sweater.

Drexler didn’t specify which items or departments would be cheaper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.