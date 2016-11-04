J. Crew is getting rid of its entire bridal line

Facebook/J. Crew J. Crew is axing its bridal business.

J. Crew is killing its entire bridal line.

The company has marked down its entire line of bridesmaids dresses and wedding gowns by up to 70% online and in stores. Many dresses are out of stock in most sizes.

Once the merchandise sells out, the company will no longer offer a bridal line, a J. Crew weddings specialist told Business Insider when reached by phone on Thursday.

This is a significant shift for J. Crew, which has been in the bridal business since 2004.

The company sold bridesmaids dresses and wedding gowns exclusively online until 2010, when J. Crew opened its first bridal boutique on Madison Avenue in New York.

The company has opened several more bridal locations over the years, including one inside its store on 5th Avenue in the Flatiron District of New York. The entire bridal line will be removed from that store, as well as from J. Crew’s other locations.

A spokesperson for J. Crew confirmed the company is discontinuing its current wedding line.

On Thursday, J. Crew’s website offered bridesmaid dresses originally marked as $228 for as low as $69.99.

A wedding gown was discounted from the original price of $2,650 down to $1,899.99.

J. Crew’s decision to axe its bridal line comes amid several years of flagging sales for the retail chain. It also follows the company’s recent launch of its first activewear line.

J. Crew’s revenue declined 4% in the most recent quarter to $569.8 million and sales at stores open at least a year declined 8%, following a decrease of 11% in the same period last year.

