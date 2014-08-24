Hilarious Instagram Account Calls Out The Gingham Shirt That Everybody Is Wearing

If you live in a major metropolitan area, chances are you know this shirt.

The J. Crew gingham shirt has taken over cities across America, and a hilarious new Instagram account has set out to document every 20-something male who’s spotted wearing it.

The account was started by New York City resident Jonathan San a few weeks ago. San told The Huffington Post that he was inspired to start the account after frequently seeing the shirt around the city.

J. Crew describes the button-down as the “the shirt every guy needs in his arsenal.” They weren’t kidding.

To complete the urban male 20-something uniform, pair with chinos or dark wash jeans, Warby Parker glasses or Ray-Bans, a Herschel backpack or messenger bag, and chukka boots.

Check out the photos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.