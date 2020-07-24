J. Crew is closing 8 stores — see if yours is on the list

Andrew Harnik / AP Images J. Crew is closing some stores.

J. Crew is closing at least eight stores after filing for bankruptcy in May.

It disclosed which stores are currently slated to close in recent bankruptcy court filings.

The retailer declined to comment further on the closures.

J. Crew is preparing to close at least eight stores after filing for bankruptcy in May.

The retailer announced in a June 12 press release that it had submitted a list of 67 store leases that it planned to reject. It added that it would “remove a store lease from the rejection list in the future if it reaches an acceptable resolution with the affected landlord.”

In a July 10 filing, J. Crew revealed a revised list of eight stores that would close in August.

A representative for J. Crew declined to comment further on the store closures.

As of June 12, the company operated 181 J. Crew stores, 140 Madewell stores, and 170 factory stores.

Here are the stores that are currently slated to close:

1201 Villa Place, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37212

5667 Bay Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

929 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

1618 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

86 Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968

870 Grand Avenue, Space #3, St. Paul, MN 55116

1915 Calle Barcelona, Space #134, Carlsbad, CA 92009

20530 N. Rand Road, #312, Deer Park, IL 60010

