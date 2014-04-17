J. Crew Took Out A Full-Page Ad To Respond To One Customer's Open Letter

J. Crew took out a full-page ad to announce it brought back a vintage swimsuit a customer begged for in an open letter, according to AdWeek.

Last year, Jenni Avins wrote an open letter published by New York Magazine’s The Cut blog.

“It’s that simple, sexy, and sporty suit with straight, tank-top-style shoulder straps that swoop like the letter U, dipping seductively in the back to the area just above my waist,” Avins wrote. “These swimsuits filled the drawer I shared with my older sister in the nineties, and I took them for granted.”

Avins’ piece sparked other customers saying they missed the swimsuit.

In response, J. Crew just took out an ad in New York Magazine with a message from Creative Director Jenna Lyons.

The swimsuit is available

for pre-order and costs $US88.

