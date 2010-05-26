J Allard Describes Exit From Microsoft: "No Chairs Were Thrown"

J Allard and Bill Gates

Photo: Associated Press

J Allard, the mysteriously-titled Chief Experience Officer of Microsoft, was one of two top execs to announce his resignation today.ZDNet’s Mary-Jo Foley has the email he sent out to his fellow employees, and it has some good lines:



In response to the curiosity, no chairs were thrown, no ultimatums served, I am not moving to Cupertino or Mountain View, I did not take a courier job and I require no assistance finding the door.

Despite the smarmy subject-heading — “Decide. Change. Reinvent.” — the whole thing is worth a read.

Don’t get the joke about the chair? Click here to learn more →

