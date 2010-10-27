Jon Stewart On Firing Of Juan Williams: "NPR, You Just Brought A Tote Bag Full Of David Sedaris Books To A Knife Fight"

Joe Pompeo

Broadcasting last night from D.C. in the week leading up to his big “Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear,” “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had some fun with last week’s controversial firing of NPR host Juan Williams, who subsequently landed a new three-year, $2 million Fox News Channel contract.

The best line: “Are you kidding me NPR? You’re picking a fight with Fox News? You just brought a tote bag full of David Sedaris books to a knife fight!”

Watch the clip below:

