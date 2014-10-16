Izzy Serious? Could Israel Folau Be Jarryd Hayne's Replacement At The Eels?

Jarryd Hayne (L) and Israel Folau (R) go head to head in an NRL match in 2010.

Jarryd Hayne’s shock departure from the Parramatta Eels yesterday has left them with a $1 million pool of cash to spend on who and what they please.

There are reports the club could make a second bid for Wallaby and serial code-hopper Israel Folau after failing to secure a bid for him in late 2012 when he left AFL. That bid failed due to a salary cap disagreement with the NRL.

While other replacements for Hayne are also being discussed, such as Manly five-eight Kieran Foran and Brisbane fullback Ben Barba, Eels chief executive Scott Seward says it’s hard to go past Folau.

“Anybody who says they don’t want Izzy is lying to you,” Seward told The Daily Telegraph. “We’ll look at every opportunity out there and if he wants to come back to rugby league, we’ll certainly be a club that wants to have a chat with him.

