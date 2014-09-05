Hedge Fund Billionaire Izzy Englander Paid A Record $US71 Million For His Palatial Duplex

Sotheby’s Izzy Englander and his palatial new duplex.

It’s official: Hedge-fund billionaire Israel “Izzy” Englander paid a record $US71.3 million for a duplex apartment at New York’s swanky 740 Park Ave., according to Bloomberg.

That’s the highest price ever paid for a New York City co-op.

The billionaire purchased the apartment from the country of France, which was once used by the French ambassador, for a whopping $US23 million over the asking price. A three-way bidding war pushed up the apartment’s price, Curbed reported when the sale was first announced.

Englander already lived in the building, though the new duplex is a sure upgrade.

The palatial home has hardwood flooring, high ceilings, classic moldings, five fireplaces, and a small planting terrace. Among the 18 rooms, six are staff and maids’ rooms, with a servants’ hall and a two-bedroom master suite.

This is 740 Park Avenue, one of Manhattan’s most famous and powerful buildings. Located on the 12th and 13th floors, the apartment has an astounding 18 rooms with 38 windows.

A private elevator vestibule opens to a 35-foot marble gallery and the staircase leading to the second floor.

Off the gallery is a baronial corner living room. The yellow accents offset the formal furniture.

And if you step through the living room, you enter what looks like could be part of the library.

On the same floor room is the 10-person dining room with large windows and a fireplace.

There’s also a study, complete with old-world paintings, wallpaper, and a fireplace.

Here’s the floor plan:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.