Izzy Englander: Some Of My Employees Aren't Comfortable Working With People

Photo: You Tube

Izzy Englander, the founder of Millenium Management, was overheard talking about “quants,” computer program-minded traders and engineers, recently.According to the Wall Street Journal, Englander said that because more than 25% of his firm’s activity is quantitative arbitrage, many of his pros aren’t comfortable working with colleagues.



“Try telling a quant to be collegial,” he said. “He might give you his birth date and a mug-shot picture.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.