It Took An Incredible Amount Of Skill To Make This $9 Cardboard Bicycle

An Israeli inventor has created what might be the first ever commercially-sold cardboard bicycle.



The prototype is called the ERB and at just $9 to produce, it could bring simple, green transportation to the masses at a fraction of the typical cost.

“Years were devoted to learn the properties and behaviour [of cardboard] from all aspects,” says inventor Izhar Gafni.

In a documentary directed by Giora Kariv, Gafni shares the ups and downs of making his invention a reality.

