It Took An Incredible Amount Of Skill To Make This $9 Cardboard Bicycle

Mandi Woodruff
bike

An Israeli inventor has created what might be the first ever commercially-sold cardboard bicycle.

The prototype is called the ERB and at just $9 to produce, it could bring simple, green transportation to the masses at a fraction of the typical cost. 

“Years were devoted to learn the properties and behaviour [of cardboard] from all aspects,” says inventor Izhar Gafni. 

In a documentary directed by Giora Kariv, Gafni shares the ups and downs of making his invention a reality.

Gafni was inspired by news that a man had successfully built a cardboard canoe.

Source: Vimeo

Source: Vimeo

Three separate engineer friends told him it was impossible, but his wife encouraged him to go forward anyway.

Source: Vimeo

He decided to buy the thickest cardboard he could find and test its durability.

Source: Vimeo

Source: Vimeo

Folded and glued together, the finished product can hold up to 220 kilograms.

Source: Vimeo

Source: Vimeo

It made for a pretty wobbly ride, too.

Source: Vimeo

Source: Vimeo

The cardboard alone is tough but is still susceptible to the elements.

Source: Vimeo

He applies a thick layer of special paint that adds strength and makes the bike appear to be made out of plastic.

Source: Vimeo

It's waterproof, too.

Source: Vimeo

The finished product cost $9 to make and would be sold at the consumer level for between $60 and $90.

Source: Vimeo

Source: Vimeo

That's not all cardboard can do...

See how this kid built a cardboard arcade empire >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.