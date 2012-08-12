It Took An Incredible Amount Of Skill To Make This $9 Cardboard Bicycle

An Israeli inventor has created what might be the first ever commercially-sold cardboard bicycle.
The prototype is called the ERB and at just $9 to produce, it could bring simple, green transportation to the masses at a fraction of the typical cost.
“Years were devoted to learn the properties and behaviour [of cardboard] from all aspects,” says inventor Izhar Gafni.
In a documentary directed by Giora Kariv, Gafni shares the ups and downs of making his invention a reality.
Three separate engineer friends told him it was impossible, but his wife encouraged him to go forward anyway.
He applies a thick layer of special paint that adds strength and makes the bike appear to be made out of plastic.
The finished product cost $9 to make and would be sold at the consumer level for between $60 and $90.
