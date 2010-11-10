Get Ready To See This Face On CNBC A Lot More

A new face appeared on CNBC today: Izabella Kaminska of FT Alphaville.
She’s irritatingly smart and quite camera-friendly, and we’ll be shocked if she isn’t on a lot more.
Here’s her clip, where she debates ETFs. (Update: Note that we wrote up an embarrassingly similar post about fellow FT Alphaviller Stacy Marie Ishmael last year [same headline even] and ridiculously, CNBC hasn’t had her on since then, as far as we know)
