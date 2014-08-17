In The Aeroplane Of The Future, Every Seat Is A Window Seat

Depending on how you think about it, the IXION Windowless Jet Concept either has no windows, or it has all the windows.

Cameras on the exterior of this as-yet-unbuilt jet would provide jaw-dropping 360-degree views of what you would be seeing if your aeroplane were a transparent glass tube shuttling through the sky.

The interior “walls” are actually floor-to-ceiling video monitors that that display what the cameras “see.” Or, they could display anything else — just check out the GIF above, which imagines showing underwater or outer space scenes on the huge monitors in the cabin.

A rendering of the jet’s exterior is below. You’ll notice it has solar panels to help offset its electricity footprint and that it is a truly windowless vehicle!

We encourage you to check out the video below, which features a computer-generated walkthrough of what it would be like to actually fly in this beast.

IXION Windowless Jet Concept from Technicon Design – France on Vimeo.

