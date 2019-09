What was that about the weakening, stagflationary environment favouring large caps?



Today, small caps are nicely outperforming, with the Russell 2000 up twice what the S&P 500 is.

Here’s ISM (the Russell 2000 ETF) vs. the SPY over the last few months.

