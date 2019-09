And just like that, the market is having a huge day, oil is below $105, and gold is slipping.



The big ovation must go to the small caps.

In typical fashion, the Russell 2000 is up about 2%.

We say “typical” because a look at the recent swings show that this is becoming pretty common.

