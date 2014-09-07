Here's Why The IWatch Will Look Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

SET Solution Don’t expect the iWatch to look like this concept.

With the iWatch right around the corner, there’s no shortage of iWatch concepts out there.

While it could be tempting to think Apple’s wearable will look something like the dozens of renderings and concepts floating around, it’s important to remember how very wrong people were before the debut of the original iPhone and iPad.

In the end, both the original iPhone and iPad defied predictions in both their appearance and importance, and neither looked like the concept images that made the rounds before their unveiling.

We’ve collected the best examples to prove why you should be excited to be surprised when Apple takes the wraps off the iWatch September 9th.

