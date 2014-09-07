Here's Why The IWatch Will Look Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

With the iWatch right around the corner, there’s no shortage of iWatch concepts out there.
While it could be tempting to think Apple’s wearable will look something like the dozens of renderings and concepts floating around, it’s important to remember how very wrong people were before the debut of the original iPhone and iPad.
In the end, both the original iPhone and iPad defied predictions in both their appearance and importance, and neither looked like the concept images that made the rounds before their unveiling.
We’ve collected the best examples to prove why you should be excited to be surprised when Apple takes the wraps off the iWatch September 9th.
This design imagined a Motorola Razr keypad hidden inside an iPod scroll wheel that would slide out.
Flip phones were all the rage before 2007, and this concept envisions an iPhone with two screens and a scroll wheel.
We're not entirely sure how this iPhone would work in real life, but it almost looks like a desktop computer.
With slim bezels and a reflective casing reminiscent of the early iPods, this concept at least got the rectangular touchscreen right.
Steve Jobs revealed the original iPhone on January 9, 2007, dazzling the world with its multitouch display and mobile apps.
People were wildly wrong about what the iPad too. This 2004 iPad concept got everything wrong except the name.
This concept created by Patrycjusz Brzezinski in early 2010 dreams up an iPad with a primary display and a second touchscreen that slides out to serve as a keyboard.
This concept imagines a rectangular Apple tablet running OS X. The iPad would end up using Apple's mobile iOS operating system.
Complete with a speaker bar and OS X operating system, this concept imagined the iPad as more of a portable iMac.
This concept came closest to how the original iPad would look like, including Apple's iOS mobile operating system for an app-oriented experience.
Here's what the original iPad ended up looking like in 2010, complete with a 9.7-inch touchscreen and iOS.
