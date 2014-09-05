NEW IWATCH DETAILS -- Wireless Charging And A Processor 'The Size Of A Postage Stamp'

Until this point we’ve heard very little about what Apple’s first wearable will entail, but The New York Times’ Brian X Chen claims to have unearthed a bunch of details about how it will work.

The iWatch isn’t likely to debut until next year, Chen reports, which corroborates with other recent reports we’ve heard. Here are the key points from Chen’s report that tell us what to expect from the iWatch:

In terms of software, the iWatch will integrate heavily with new features Apple introduced in iOS 8. This includes HealthKit, which is Apple’s new platform for storing health data. Handoff, the feature that makes it easier for different Apple devices to communicate, will also be a big part of how you interact with the iWatch.

The watch will come with a flexible display covered with sapphire glass, which means it will be almost completely scratch resistant.

The processor nestled inside the iWatch is described by Chen as “about the size of a postage stamp,” which should help keep the device from being too bulky.

Apple reportedly tested numerous charging methods, including a solar charging option that didn’t pan out. According to Chen, Apple eventually decided upon a wireless charging method.

Further details about the iWatch's inclusion of NFC, or near-field communications, suggests that the wearable will be capable of some form of wireless payment.

In addition to revealing the iWatch, Apple is expected to announce a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch version of the iPhone 6 at its September 9th event.

You can read Brian X Chen’s full report over at The New York Times.



