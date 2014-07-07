Here's Everything We Know About Apple's Next Major Product Category, The iWatch

Apple will reportedly release an “iWatch” this year.

The smartwatch will be Apple’s first major new product in a new product category since it released the iPad in 2010.

Prior to releasing the iPad, computer companies had tried repeatedly to make tablets. None of them really worked.

Apple’s design and operating system clicked, and Apple has now sold over 200 million iPads.

Similarly, many computer companies have taken a crack at smartwatches and none of them have yet to get it right.

Will Apple be the first to get it right? We’re not sure, but here are some clues about what Apple is planning.

