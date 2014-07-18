16 Beautiful Designs Show What Apple's iWatch Could Look Like And How It Could Work

Apple hasn’t discussed an iWatch, but multiple reports imply that a smart watch is being developed to rival devices such as the Pebble and Galaxy Gear.

What could it look like and how might it work?

Behance, a design sight that lets creative people showcase their work, has been flooded with mockups of iWatches lately.

We pulled some of the best concepts to show what the world could be wearing in just a few months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.