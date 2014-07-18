16 Beautiful Designs Show What Apple's iWatch Could Look Like And How It Could Work

Apple hasn’t discussed an iWatch, but multiple reports imply that a smart watch is being developed to rival devices such as the Pebble and Galaxy Gear.
What could it look like and how might it work?
Behance, a design sight that lets creative people showcase their work, has been flooded with mockups of iWatches lately.
We pulled some of the best concepts to show what the world could be wearing in just a few months.
If it's modelled after the Pebble watch, it could have a square face and the bands could be as colourful as iPhone 5C devices.
How will we do everything we love on our phones on a smart watch? Calling and Facetime could look like this, with big profile pictures and large but tons to accept a call or hang up.
If Siri is integrated into iWatch, maybe you'll be able to revise what it thinks you said easily, like autocorrect.
