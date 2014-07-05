This iWatch Concept Imagines What IOS 8 Would Look Like On Your Wrist

Apple’s long-rumoured iWatch is expected to debut this fall, with all signs pointing towards a wearable with health sensors,voice messages, and various screen sizes.

This concept video from visual effects firm SET Solution, which was picked up by MacRumors, imagines how an iWatch would look running Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 8.

Reports have suggested that the iWatch will debut with at least one version sporting a 2.5″ screen. This concept runs with that idea, rendering a theoretical 2.5″ OLED screen with a subtle curve.

Here’s how it would look to unlock the device.

The concept shows off a clean design that is reminiscent of the original iPad’s design, with squared edges.

Running iOS 8 on a screen this size still manages to fit nine apps on the home screen, though the three apps on the dock appear to be slightly smaller.

It’s important to note that there are still plenty of shifting variables that could drastically change how an actual iWatch would appear.

The rumoured 2.5″ display, measured diagonally, could end up far more narrow than the iWatch design in this video, which would help avoid comparisons to a shrunken iPhone strapped to the wrist.

You can check out the full below.

