Check Out This Beautifully Practical IWatch Concept

Starting next year,

Apple is expected to sell two versions of the iWatch. One will reportedly feature a 1.7-inch OLED screen for men, and a 1.3-inch OLED screen for women.

There’s no shortage of smart watches available on the market today. But no one has “won” the smart watch market just yet.

Samsung recently released the Gear, but the reception has not been all that great. In fact, it “feels more like an unfinished product,” Business Insider’s Steve Kovach says.

Sony’s SmartWatch 2 also seemed to disappoint. Though, it’s still a better option than the Gear.

Sourcebits, a mobile and Web development startup, recently designed a concept for the ideal iWatch.

